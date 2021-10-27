Search operation for missing 59 year old man ends after body recovered
The search for a missing 59 year old man has ended after the recovery of a body in Monaghan this morning.
The family of Mr Thomas McSkeane and Gardai asked the public for help locating him yesterday due to concern for his well-being.
He was last seen at 9.45am on Tuesday morning at his home in Braddox, Castleshane, Co Monaghan.
An Garda Síochána thank the public for their assistance in the matter.
No further information is available at this time.
