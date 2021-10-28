Construction workers have lowest vaccine uptake among employed Irish
Construction workers have the lowest vaccine uptake among Irish people in employment.
That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which found that 83% of workers in the sector had been vaccinated, followed closely by workers in administration.
However, the percentage in Ireland is the highest in the sector compared to counterparts worldwide, with an average of 75%.
The UK's construction sector also has the lowest uptake across industries with 66% vaccinated, followed closely by agriculture, forestry and fishing.
Workers most likely to be vaccinated in Ireland are among those who work in finance, education and health.
The Tánaiste said the measure would "not necessarily" be about stopping people visiting hospitals but rather about "facilitating safe visits".
26 Seed Grants to support communities' creative exploration of grief or memorialization are available.
The Port authorities of Ireland have joined together through the Irish Ports Safety Forum to host the first Irish Port Safety Week from November 1st to 5th 2021.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.