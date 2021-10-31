Search

31/10/2021

Exciting new career supports now available to women in Carlow

Exciting new career supports now available to women in Carlow

The rebrand of the charity is taking place to reflect the expanding range of employment services for women across Ireland, who are seeking to enter or re-enter the workplace.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

WorkEqual, a charity that provides professional styling, mentoring, workshops and career consulting programmes are offering their services, free of charge, to the women of Carlow who are seeking support to enter the workforce of progress in their careers.

WorkEqual began 10 years ago as Dress for Success Dublin but, this week, announced its rebrand and new name – to reflect the fact its service provision is now available nationwide.

The charity has also launched its annual awareness-raising campaign on gender equality in the workplace which has run each year since 2016 and is sponsored by SOLAS, the further education and training authority, and Permanent TSB.

CEO of WorkEqual Angela Smith said:

“Dress for Success has made a huge difference to thousands of women over the past decade.

"The focus has been to equip women to enter or return to the workforce. WorkEqual will bolster this work with significantly enhanced initiatives aimed at helping women reach their full potential.  

“Over the past decade, we have developed into a national organisation with over 40 expert volunteers, providing a range of services for women seeking employment.

"We are proud to have supported more than 3,000 women in total, 60% of whom have gone on to secure a job or return to education.

“Under our new brand, WorkEqual, we will bolster this work with mentoring initiatives, bespoke training programmes, and one-to-one coaching. We’re also very excited to now advocate for women generally within the employment sphere at national level.

"We have the expertise on the ground to advise policymakers on how we can ensure men and women are equally valued in employment.”

WorkEqual said it will continue to provide all of its existing services, including confidence coaching, interview and CV preparation, mentoring and styling services.

The rebrand of the charity is taking place to reflect the expanding range of employment services for women across Ireland, who are seeking to enter or re-enter the workplace.

This years annual awareness campaign will focus on childcare and how family caring duties impact on workplace gender equality.

The month-long campaign officially begins on Monday, 1st November, and will include a number of key events and actions taking place across the month.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Angela Smith continued:

“This year, our annual campaign will explore how to reform the provision of childcare in Ireland, where we have one of the highest costs for parents in the EU.

"Our campaign will be furthering the conversation about the practical steps we can take at national and local levels for policy and legislative change, as well as the ways that individual employers can shape their workplaces to facilitate greater participation and progression for women.

“We look forward to learning from international experts and pushing the conversation in Ireland forward. We hope to see lots of Carlow people engaging with our campaign and attending our free seminar on 25th November.

"Anyone with an interest in childcare, gender equality and workplace relations is welcome to attend.”

Registration for the free WorkEqual seminar in late November is open now. For more information and registration Click Here.

Technological University with over 600 courses officially announced for the North-West

SHOCK: Over 4000 assaults on Irish nurses and midwives last year, says INMO

REVEALED: No Covid deaths recorded in people under 24 in Ireland

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media