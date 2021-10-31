Search

31/10/2021

Facebook announces its new futuristic name

Facebook announces its new futuristic name

Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat will still operate as normal social media platforms.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The company Facebook has announced its new name change in a bid to re-brand the company and diverge it from being known as just a social media platform.

Speaking at his companies Facebook Connect conference on Thursday October 28th, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new name, Meta.

Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat will still operate as normal, keeping their names, but the CEO say he hopes for these apps to become part of the new metaverse parent company that will encompass more than just social media.

Metaverse, also know as the virtual world, is something Mr. Zuckerberg sees as the future of technology and believes it to be the "successor of the internet".

Hoping to lead the way with this futuristic technology, Zuckerberg said gaming will be at the forefront and it will be a lot of people's first steps into this 'metaverse' through virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Like something we have only seen in science fiction movies, the CEO believes he can reach a billion users within a decade with his new technology that will see users immersed into a virtual world where exercising, gaming and even choosing a new outfit will become second nature.

Speaking at the event he said:

"With all the scrutiny and public debate, some of you may be wondering why we're doing this right now.

"The answer is that I believe that we are out on this earth to create. I believe that technology can make our lives better. And I believe the future won't be built on its own."

However, the new re-branding plan has caused some backlash, with many saying this is just a distraction from it's on going news reports and complaints from whistleblowers that the company has been mishandling users safety through its persistent algorithms and content that could be deemed harmful.

Last week, Zuckerberg announced plans to employ over 10,000 people across the EU to help make his plans a "reality". 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media