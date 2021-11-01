Permission to restore abandoned Carlow quarry to grassland refused by county council
A planning application seeking to restore an abandoned sand and gravel quarry in Ccarlow to agricultural grassland has been rejected.
The decision to refuse the application was made by Carlow County Council this week.
The proposed restoration at Tinnaclash in Hacketstown would have included backfilling the 6.1 hectares using imported inert soil and stone.
Permission was also sought for a site office, a portable toilet and wheelwash, as well as improvement works to the site entrance, access gates, access road and internal access tracks.
The application was submitted in 2019 and again by Smith Groundworks and Civil Engineering Limited in September.
Both applications were refused.
