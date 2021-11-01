Search

01/11/2021

Carlow County Council prepares to seek planning approval for water activity centre

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Carlow County Council has announced their intention to seek planning approval for the construction of a water activity centre in the county. 

An application for the River Barrow Water Activity Centre, which will be situated at Carlow Town Park if successful, is due to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála in December. 

The proposed development comprises a two-story facilities building with changing rooms, showers, community space and enterprise units, a boat storage building, café and outdoor terrace, and new public access from activity centre to Bachelor's Walk with steps and seating area. 

Other associated ancillary works will also be constructed, including car and bike parking, site drainage works, and lighting for pedestrian areas. 

A Natura Impact Statement will be included with the application.  

Submissions or observations about the development should be made in writing to An Bord Pleanala, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, no later than 5pm on December 10, 2021. 

Image: Architect's impression

