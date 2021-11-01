Carlow County Council prepares to seek planning approval for water activity centre

Carlow County Council prepare to seek planning approval for water activity centre
Carlow County Council has announced their intention to seek planning approval for the construction of a water activity centre in the county.
An application for the River Barrow Water Activity Centre, which will be situated at Carlow Town Park if successful, is due to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála in December.
The proposed development comprises a two-story facilities building with changing rooms, showers, community space and enterprise units, a boat storage building, café and outdoor terrace, and new public access from activity centre to Bachelor's Walk with steps and seating area.
Other associated ancillary works will also be constructed, including car and bike parking, site drainage works, and lighting for pedestrian areas.
A Natura Impact Statement will be included with the application.
Submissions or observations about the development should be made in writing to An Bord Pleanala, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, no later than 5pm on December 10, 2021.
Image: Architect's impression
First Covid-19 case in Tonga confirmed as it enters first lockdown since pandemic began (Image: Shutterstock)
"Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.