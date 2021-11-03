Carlow students tackle drink-spiking by patrolling bars after 'surge' in reports

Carlow students are tackling drink-spiking by patrolling popular student bars.

The Spike-Watch initiative comes after a "surge" in reports over the last number of weeks, according to IT Carlow Students' Union (SU).

The new campaign reportedly involves SU staff and volunteer students forming a visible presence at bars to prevent spiking.

Volunteers on patrol will act as a point of contact for anyone worried they may have been spiked, or who feels unsafe.

SU President, Thomas Drury, said, "We feel it should be a priority of ours to ensure students can feel safe on a night out without having to worry about themselves or their friends being spiked. This campaign steps up our efforts in putting an end to this drink-spiking crisis."

Individual students are also doing their part, with student Alex Kelly providing the SU with a simple device to help prevent spiking; a small circular card to place over an individual's drink.

Bars popular with students around Carlow Town have reportedly pledged their support to end the crisis.