Over 500 yards of solar panels to be erected on roof of Penneys in Carlow
Over 500 yards of solar panels will be erected on the roof of Penneys retail store in Carlow.
Permission for the change was granted by Carlow County Council this week.
Four hundred and twenty metres squared of photovoltaic panels will be installed at the Penneys site on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow.
The application was lodged with the council by Primark Limited, with the decision given almost two weeks earlier than the expected November 17 deadline.
An application for store refurbishments was granted earlier this year by An Bord Pleanala to include a replacement roof, signage, 47 car parking spaces, 15 bicycle stands as well as landscaping to the entrance of the store.
