Irish Water receives planning permission to upgrade wastewater plant in Carlow
Planning permission has been granted for upgrades to the Bagenalstown Wastewater Treatment Plant in Carlow.
An application was submitted by Irish Water in June 2021 with Carlow County Council granting permission conditionally yesterday.
The development will facilitate an increased treatment capacity with the addition of, among other changes, a sludge dewatering building, Picket Fence Thickener, administration building and control room.
Other modifications include the addition of an RAS/WAS pumping station, final clarifier tanks, standby generators as well as all ancillary works including pipework, pups, landscaping and all associated site works above and below ground.
The change of use of the clarifier tank to a storm holding tank has also been given the green light.
