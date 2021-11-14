Search

14/11/2021

Bird flu case identified in County Kerry

Bird flu identified in County Kerry

Bird flu case identified in County Kerry

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

A confirmed case of avian influenza (H5N1) has been detected in a rare white-tailed eagle in County Kerry.

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine confirmed the rare bird's diagnosis in North Kerry yesterday.

The eagle was submitted to the Veterinary Laboratory in Limerick as part of the avian influenza surveillance programme.

Last week, it was revealed that a peregrine falcon in Galway had contracted avian influenza (H5N1).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said it was 'unfortunate' and paid tribute to the Department of Agriculture's wild bird avian surveillance scheme. 

"I would urge that flock owners should be watchful. We should do everything that we can to ensure that potentially-infected wild birds do not have contact with domestic flocks." added Minister McConalogue.

Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan said the confirmation of avian influenza cases were 'very concerning' and asked the public not to 'handle any dead birds'.

He added: "There is the immediate issue of the direct impact on birds generally, and also, there may be issues arising that impact on birds of conservation concern, including those being re-introduced to the wild under projects such as the flagship White-Tailed Sea Eagle Re-Introduction Project."

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that no cases of the avian influenza virus have been confirmed in humans worldwide and the risk is considered low.

The Department advised Flock owners to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and should report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media