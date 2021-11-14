Big rise in demand for vegetarian takeaways among Irish consumers
A big rise in demand for vegetarian takeaway options has been recorded among Irish consumers.
That's according to Just Eat, which found a 33% increase in consumers seeking a meat-free option.
The food delivery service also stated the demand for vegan curry dishes rose by 83% in 2021, while a vegan version of a spice bag saw a 60% increase during the same time period.
The service reportedly offers 2,000 vegetarian dishes across its options, and reported an increase trend towards "for all" eateries.
Just Eat also found an 11% increase in the number of restaurant partners adding a vegetarian option to their traditional menu.
