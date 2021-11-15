Planning permission to extend clubhouse granted to a Carlow football club
A Carlow football club has been granted planning permission to extend their clubhouse.
An application was lodged with Carlow County Council by Burrin Celtic FC in July this year, with permission granted ahead of schedule on November 12th.
The development at Ballinvalley in Ballon will reportedly include a two-storey 115.2sqm extension to the existing clubhouse, as well as all ancillary site works.
