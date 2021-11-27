Festive Family Experience happening in Carlow today

County Carlow's Festive Family Experience Music & Fireworks Event will be held today Saturday November 27, 2021, from 3.45pm-7.00pm.

The event has a stage area with live music, a catering area and fireworks display.

The Fireworks Display has been designed to be viewed by any area in the car park, so you don’t have to move location once you have a spot for the event. Santa will be visiting the event and will be live on Stage.

The final programme for the event is as follows:

Gates Open at 3.45pm

4pm - MC Brendan Hennessey

Walter Hennessey and Vocals play – Live & Local on Stage

5pm - Live on Facebook - Turning on Lights with Santa, Mayor, and Wibbly Wobbly Wendy & KCLR Live

5.05pm - The Backline

5.45pm/6pm - Countdown to the Fireworks with Cllr. Ken Murnane – Mayor of Carlow Municipal District. Fireworks Display

6pm/6.15pm - The Backline

7pm - Event Closes

The event will be broadcast live on social media and Carlow County Council official photographer will be taking images. There will be competitions during the event on social media which will be announced by the MC and on the Festive Family Experience Facebook Page.

There is a small number of Food Vendors on-site for the event for participants to enjoy (Charge applies).

This is a free ticketed event and is fully booked. If patrons who have a ticket and are now not in a position to attend, please either cancel your ticket on Eventbrite or contact enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or call 059-9129783 and your booking can be cancelled. Cancelled bookings will be automatically re-advertised to the public for free until 10am today.

Members of the public without tickets are asked not to attempt to gain entry to event.

The main entry point to the event is beside the Town Hall. There will be no parking at the Town Hall Car Park and there will be restrictions in place to allow for the event to occur.

There is a variety of car parks in Carlow Town within 5-10 minutes’ walk of the location. Ticket holders upon arrival in the Town Hall, please have your ticket available to scan with all your guests. The security team will scan your pass and you will gain access to the event area.

While this is an outdoor event, Carlow County Council recommends that mask wearing is encouraged for people attending the event. Everybody has a personal responsibility in making this a safe and happy event for all and we would ask your co-operation with this.

In the event of the event being cancelled due to weather conditions etc. participants will be notified via e-mail and on social media.

Portaloos are provided on site for patrons and a First Aid Station will be available on site.

If you have any queries, please contact 059-9129783 or e-mail enterprise@carlowcoco.ie. There will be restrictions in the Town Hall area to allow for the event to occur.