Carlow Live and Local music festival is back with an exciting Christmas line up.

Following the success of Carlow Live & Local Music Festival in September, the popular festival will return this December with an exciting Christmas line up of events which will feature the best of musical talent from across the Carlow County.

The festival is again supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under a second strand of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (LLPPS) in conjunction with the Creative Ireland Creative Communities Programme allowing local authorities to provide for local live performance over the Winter/Christmas season.

The second strand of the LLPPS scheme aims to support employment opportunities for artists, performers and crew across every town, city and county and will help underpin the recovery of the live performance sector.

The festival will feature performances from local artists including Irish virtuoso guitarist Shane Hennessy and star of Celtic Woman, Orla Fallon.

Jerry Fish will present a Christmas edition of his new show The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow Cabaret featuring very special guests including MayKay, Tadgh, Richie Kavanagh plus Circus, Carnivale and Burlesque performance.

In keeping with the festive cabaret style Cian Kinsella, one half of the comedy due Lords of Strut, will present the fun filled and filthy Paradise Christmas Cabaret Show. Not for the faint hearted!

The festival is also delighted to partner once again with Walter Hennessy Productions who will present an exciting line-up of events across the county in the run up to Christmas starting with a music concert as part of this year’s Carlow Christmas Lights event on November 27.

Walter Hennessy Productions will also present music at the Arboretum as part of Carlow Food Event, Tullow Christmas Variety Show at Mount Wolseley Hotel, The Big Christmas Gig at the Seven Oaks Hotel, plus lots more.

The Mobile Music Machine, led by Gerald Peregrine, will return once again with 29 COVID Care Home Concert Series, and will bring music to care homes across the county throughout the month of December. Special guest singers will include Mary Coughlan and Orla Fallon.

Carlow Live & Local will also partner with Music Generation Carlow for Trad na Nollaig which will feature a wealth of traditional Irish musicians from across the county. Also in true Christmas style the Carlow Voices choir will perform an exquisite repertoire of carols on the steps of VISUAL.

All Government Public Health measures apply for these events and the public are asked to follow all public health guidance. The festival will kick off on November 27, with musicians performance at The illumination of Carlow’s Christmas Lights (This event is now sold out and managed through the Local Enterprise Office) and will run through the entire month of December.

Tickets for all other events are free but limited. Booking opens from Wednesday November 24.

For more information log on to www.carlowliveandlocal.ie or call Carlow booking agent Visual on 059 9172400.