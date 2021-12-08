IT Carlow to host prestigious 2022 GAA cup finals
Institute of Technology Carlow will play host for the 2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championship Finals.
The news was confirmed today on Twitter, as IT Carlow said how delighted it was to be hosting the prestigious cup finals.
We are delighted to announce that Institute of Technology Carlow will host the 2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championship Finals #Sigersoncup #Fitzgibboncup #Firstclassrivals @ElectricIreland @ITCarlowGAA @officialgaa pic.twitter.com/abRMbcIles— IT Carlow (@itcarlow) December 7, 2021
A new sports complex close to the main campus has opened over the last year, giving them more pitches and facilities.
The college campus will play host to both the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon cup finals in football and hurling next February.
