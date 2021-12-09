Search

09 Dec 2021

Thinking of starting your own business? Carlow Local Enterprise Office can help

Are you thinking of starting your own business? Carlow Local Enterprise Office can help you get started with their experienced mentoring programme .

Carlow LEO have designed and organized a comprehensive training schedule which offers an excellent opportunity for small businesses to avail of highly professional training at a low cost.

The Mentor Programme is designed to help individuals who have a business idea and have undertaken some primary research along with a draft business plan, but also people who already have a busine­ss up and running but the business is facing some challenges.

Carlow LEO can provide individuals/companies with temporary advisers who will help you identify and overcome obstacles during the business development stages. The panel of advisers is made up of mature and experienced business people.

If you have a great idea for a new business or just need some help with your existing business click here to find out more information on how Carlow LEO can help you grow your dream business.     

                                                                                                                                                                                         

