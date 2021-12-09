Search

09 Dec 2021

Job positions available in Carlow right now!

Mount Wolseley Hotel in Tullow are looking for several positions to be filled.

The luxury Spa and Golf Resort are recruiting for:

  • Trainee Duty Manager
  • Experienced Duty Manager
  • Chef de Partie
  • Part-time Housekeeping Assistant 
  • Assistant Maintenance/Facilities Manager 
  • Experienced Night Porter
  • Spa Therapist
  • Head Bartender

For more information go to www.mountwolseley.ie

The Dome Family Centre is looking for a General Manager to be responsible for a team of 20 and to oversee all aspects of the Family Entertainment Centre.

For more information click here

All three Aldi's in Carlow are looking to fill a store Assistant position in their stores in Tullow, Graiguecullen and Carlow town. Candidates will be involved in everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with customer queries.

For more information click here

Teach Dolmain is currently recruiting for both full and part-time waiting staff and bar staff to join their team. Previous experience is desirable but not essential. 

For more information click here

There are 39 job positions available in Carlow right now. For a full list and information on how to apply click here.

