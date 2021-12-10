Motorway cleared following crash near Carlow

Gardaí say the road has been cleared and traffic is flowing as normal.
Gardaí attended the scene of a crash on the M9 motorway near Carlow this morning.
The two-vehicle collision between a car and a truck happened before 7am this morning off junction 4 southbound.
No injuries occurred during the incident.
Gardaí say the road has been cleared and traffic is flowing as normal.
