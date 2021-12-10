What's on in Carlow tonight

Friday night music sessions in Carlow
Carlow Live and Local presents The Sitting Room Sessions.
Enjoy an evening of great music in the relaxed and intimate setting of the Seven Oaks Milford Room with some of Carlow’s most talented musicians.
Featuring: Eric De Butléir, Fiach Moriarty, Justin Kelly, John Kelly & Sean Byrne
Doors open 7pm. Tickets are free, get yours here
Carlow Live & Local in Association with Music Generation presents Trad Na Nollaig
An evening of traditional Irish music featuring local musicians- Áine Donohoe, Cillian Townsend, Dale McKay, Brian Murphy, Tim Doyle and Siobhan Buckley. The concert will also showcase MGC's amazing trad. ensembles Reelig, ReelÓg, Reel-Nua.
Stream it live here from 7.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.