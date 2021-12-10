Houses for rent in Carlow right now

There are 9 properties to rent in Carlow right now. For more information and viewing possibilities please click here
136 Market View, New Oak Estate, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow - €1,500 per month
Double Bedroom: 3
Bathroom: 1
Available From: Immediately
Furnished: Optional
Lease: Minimum 1 Year
Spacious three bedroom terraced house located in the centre of Carlow town giving easy access to all schools, shops and local amenities.
The property comprises spacious and modern kitchen/dining room with open fire, Living room. Three double bedrooms and family bathroom. This house benefits off street parking and a private back garden. Deposit required €1100.
Property Facilities:
Parking - Central Heating - Garden/Patio/Balcony
To view click here
Click the Next> arrow above to browse through other houses for rent in Carlow
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.