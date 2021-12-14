16,000 people in Carlow set to receive Christmas bonus

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has revealed that 16,000 people in Carlow will be recipients of the 2021 Christmas Bonus.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“This year will see 16,000 people receive the Christmas Bonus in Carlow. As we all know, Christmas is a very special time of year, it can, however, be a financially difficult one for some. Therefore, it was important that a 100 per cent Christmas Bonus was paid out this year once again and thankfully this is the case.

“I hope those that can will try and spend their Christmas Bonus locally and help support our own local retail shops and services. It has been a very tough couple of years for the industry and our towns in general.”

The Christmas Bonus is paid to long-term social welfare recipients such as pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and lone parents.

The qualifying period for people in receipt of an eligible Jobseeker’s payment has been reduced to 12 months from 15 months.

In addition, long-term recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will also receive this year’s Christmas Bonus.

Time spent on the PUP by customers who have since moved to a Jobseeker’s payment will count towards reaching the 12 month requirement.

A 100% Christmas Bonus will be paid in December 2021 to recipients of long-term Social Welfare payments (minimum payment of €20). People in receipt of the following payments will receive the Bonus:

State Pensions and Widow’s/Widower’s/Surviving Civil Partner’s Pensions

Invalidity Pension, Blind Pension, Disability Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit, Partial Capacity Benefit, Disablement Benefit, Domiciliary Care Allowance and Guardian’s payments

One-Parent Family Payment, Long-term Jobseeker’s Allowance, Long-term Pandemic Unemployment Payment, Jobseeker’s Transition Payment, Deserted Wife’s Benefit and Allowance and Farm Assist

Back to Work Enterprise Allowance, Community Employment, Rural Social Scheme, TÚS, Gateway and Job Initiative, Supplementary Welfare Allowance, Daily Expenses Allowance, Magdalene Commission Scheme.

The 2021 welfare double week is going to be the week beginning December 20th 2021, this is followed by a week with no payments. Monthly payments are not affected