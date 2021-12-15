Search

15 Dec 2021

ANNOUNCED: County Carlow Web Awards 2021

Carlow’s first ever Web Awards will be held on March 7, 2022 at Ballykealey House Hotel

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Carlow County Council Local Enterprise Office is delighted to announce that together with I.T. Carlow, The Business Post and Content Plan they are hosting Carlow’s first ever Web Awards on March 7, 2022.
 
The Awards aim to acknowledge and promote SMEs based in County Carlow who have developed their digital and web marketing platforms as part of their product offering. The Awards are open to recipients of Trading Online Vouchers and SMEs with less than 10 full time employees based in County Carlow.
 
The winner of each of six categories will receive:
·        €1,500 business development funding for technical advice, photography and marketing.
·        A trophy
·        The overall winner will receive €1,500 cash
·        All winning businesses will benefit from being featured in the Business Post.


Each category will have up to 4 shortlisted entrants who will receive an independent evaluation of their website by independent expert judges. This will provide valuable feedback to help benchmark your efforts against other design industry websites will be provided.

Websites will be judged on:
·        Design
·        Ease of use
·        Copywriting
·        Interactivity
·        Use of technology
·        Impact & Benefit
·        Innovation
·        Content
 
The award categories are:

·        Best Export Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website which best promotes its business to export markets. 


·        Best Professional Services Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website that best promotes its business in providing customized, knowledge-based services to clients 


·        Best Consumer Services Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website which best promotes its offering to address the wants and needs of individual customers.


·        Best Manufacturing Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website which demonstrates best practice in web design techniques within the manufacturing sector.


·        Best Tourism Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website which promotes the best consumer experience within the tourism sector.


·        The People’s Choice Award
The People’s Champion! All shortlisted entries will participate in a public vote held on the Carlow LEO Facebook Account.


·        Overall Winner
This Award goes to the website which is judged to be the overall best website. 
 
Entries open from October 21, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Finalists will receive 2 free tickets to the County Carlow Web Awards which will be held in Ballykealey House Hotel on March 7, 2022 @ 6.00pm

For further information contact LEO Carlow at 059 91 29783 or visit Carlow Local Enterprise 

