MISSING PERSON: Garda appeal in search for missing Carlow man

Missing from home on Laois Carlow border in Graguecullen
The Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a young Graiguecullen man.
The missing persons appeal say, Jack Shannon, aged 23 was last seen in the Church Street area of Graiguecullen on the Laois Carlow border at about 11:40pm yesterday evening, December 21.
They say he is described as being 6’ 0 in height, of a medium build with blue eyes, fair hair and a full beard.
"When last seen, Jack was wearing a charcoal ¾ length Fred Perry jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.
Gardaí and Jack’s family are concerned for his well-being," said the missing persons appeal.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
