03 Mar 2022

Programme of events announced for AONTAS Adult Learners’ Festival in Carlow

03 Mar 2022 1:24 PM

A programme of events for Carlow has been launched by AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation as part of their annual Adult Learners’ Festival 2022 which takes place from March 7-11. 

Highlights of the events programme for Carlow include a number of Information Events being run by Kilkenny & Carlow Education and Training Board where they will share information on all course offerings and services available to the public and businesses. The full programme of events is available at https://www.onestepup.ie/calendar/ 

Over the past sixteen years, thousands of adult learning events have taken place nationwide as part of the Adult Learners’ Festival, including information sessions, taster workshops and open days. This has sparked a return to education for many learners across the island of Ireland.

Speaking about the Festival, Niamh O’Reilly, AONTAS CEO, said: “The value of adult learning for social and economic benefits is now more important than ever as we begin to re-build post-pandemic. This year’s Festival offers a wide range of events to encourage adults to try something new in an informal setting and, for some, it provides their ‘first step’ back into education. I couldn’t put it better than adult learner Jamie Murray who said: “Go back!!! It’s a great laugh and you will make a lot of friends. It also helps you in your career. I can talk more about stuff now and I have more confidence.”

“The Festival showcases the range of learning options available to adults – from the informal setting of a local community centre and libraries, to Education and Training Boards and third level institutions. We hope that this year’s Festival will encourage adults in Carlow to think about returning to learning whilst highlighting the great work that is taking place in Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board. 

