National Carers Week to hold events in Carlow
National Carers Week (NCW) is beginning on June 13 2022 and running until June 19.
The aim of Carers Week is to raise awareness of family carers in our community and to acknowledge the amazing work that these carers do day-in and day-out.
Carers Week is a chance to give back to carers with online and in-person events throughout the local area, and gives Family Carers Ireland the opportunity to engage with family carers who are either unaware of our organisation or who are not availing of the carer supports available to them.
This year, along with a range of online events, there will be multiple in-person events locally such as drawing and painting, annual carers mass, information days and a carers day out.
More details can be found on the local Facebook page “Family carers Carlow Kilkenny” or by calling the office on 056 772 1424.”
Micheál Martin spoke to delegates at the national biodiversity conference at Dublin Castle on Thursday.
Feedalpha, a social media content platform business based in Enterprise House on O’Brien Road, took home the South East Regional award
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.