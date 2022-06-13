Search

13 Jun 2022

First Summer Picnic in Carlow to take place this summer with family fun day and live music

Lili Lonergan

13 Jun 2022 3:53 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Summer Picnic is Ireland’s newest festival and takes place over three Saturdays in June and July.

With much on offer, it has the potential to become one of Ireland’s most popular family orientated summer festivals in the coming years.

Starting on Saturday, June 4 at 12pm in Tinryland, Co. Carlow, Summer Picnic offers family fun during the day and plays live music from 6pm for those festival-loving fans. 

Irish bakery “Melly Bakes” participates in the Food Market

Families are invited to bring their picnic blankets, enjoy the sunshine and let their children experience a huge selection of fun games.

In addition, GAA, rugby and soccer coaches have planned their own special activities to keep the young ones entertained while parents have a walk around the Food and Craft Market. The coaches plan to finish the fun day with a special children-centred picnic that aims to bring everyone closer together.  

In the evening, beginning at 6pm, live music will become the main entertainment. Hugely popular tribute bands Qween (June 4) and 21st Century ABBA (June 25) as well as renowned South African artists Ross Learmonth and APPEL (July 30), supported by Ukrainian singers and local artists will take to the main stage and bring a real outdoor festival vibe to Carlow.

Surine Hillebrand, Creator of the Event

Summer Picnic is organised by Saffa Events. Creator of the event, Surine Hillebrand, is excited to welcome visitors of all ages to the first ever Summer Picnic in Carlow.

“Many festivals often focus on a very specific target audience. Summer Picnic invites everyone, no matter their age, gender, or ethnicity. It is going to be an unforgettable event to kick start the summer.”

A special invite goes out to all our new Ukrainian friends.

In an effort to promote unity and inclusivity, Summer Picnic aims to bring families of all nationalities together through three shared interests: fun, food and music. Tinryland GAA invites all children to play together and experience real outdoor games as opposed to virtual ones.

Vendor “Kookoo”’s stand for the Summer Picnic Craft Market

Adults are welcome to browse around the Craft and Food Market and stay for the evening to enjoy the music entertainment.

The first Summer Picnic is happening on Saturday June 4. Gates open at 12pm and the music line up that night couldn’t be more incredible. Ukrainian singer Yulia will open the show, followed by local singer Chris Swaine who is on the verge of releasing his new EP.

Ukrainian Singer Yulia

More information can be found on summerpicnicireland.com. Tickets start from €5 and children under the age of 12 have free entry.  

