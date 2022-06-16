Search

16 Jun 2022

New funding announced to help businesses move away from fossil fuels

New funding announced to help businesses move away from fossil fuels

The Green Transition Fund is part of Ireland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), which is funded by the European Union

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Jun 2022 12:23 PM

As part of this Government’s plans to take better care of our planet, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform, James Browne and Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett have announced a new €55m ‘Green Transition’ fund to help businesses move away from fossil fuels and towards more sustainable, cheaper alternatives.

The Green Transition Fund is part of Ireland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), which is funded by the European Union.

The Tánaiste said:

“We need to take better care of our planet. This generation should aim to pass it on to the next in a better condition than we inherited it.

“Businesses have a really important role to play. However, we need to recognise that, despite the fact we have a higher number of people employed now than in the history of the state, many of our business owners are still getting back on their feet after what has been an incredibly difficult couple of years.

“So, we need to help them when it comes to what is another enormous challenge – reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

“This new €55m Fund has two elements, one part to help businesses make a plan particular to their company to give them clarity on what exactly needs to be done and another part, more aimed at our manufacturing industry, investing in more environmental way of doing things.

“Putin’s war on Ukraine has highlighted the vulnerability of becoming too reliant on finite resources controlled by other states. We need to help Irish businesses now prepare for a future where economic growth and fossil fuels are not intertwined. This Fund is an important help.”

Minister Pippa Hackett, said:

“We will only achieve our climate targets with an all-of-Government, all-of-society approach, and the business sector has a vital role to play in our transition to a low-carbon economy.

“This is an exciting time for businesses who want to make that transition, and I am delighted to be part of a Government that is targeting supports towards a greener, more sustainable and more resilient business environment.

“Employees, customers, funders and shareholders alike are demanding more from businesses when it comes to their environmental credentials.

“As businesses continue their recovery from the pandemic, this €55 million Green Transition Fund is a great example of how Government funding can be used to help enterprise to move away from pre-Covid, business as usual models, to models that deliver for the environment, as well as for their employees, their customers and the communities in which they operate.”

Minister James Browne TD, said:

“The businesses I talk to see opportunities to reduce their costs and their carbon emissions by better managing their energy use. These Funds can unlock that opportunity for manufacturing businesses in particular, and make a real difference to the bottom line and climate impact of our enterprise base.

“Government understands the strain that energy costs are putting on business, and this is another way to help relieve some of that pressure.”

The Green Transition Fund comprises:

  • The Climate Planning Fund for Business, which will give businesses funding to come up with a personalised plan to identify how best to remove reliance on fossil fuels in their business. A €1,800 grant to develop a plan and up to €50,000 matched funding to go towards specific capacity building within an enterprise are among the grants available.
  • The Enterprise Emissions Reduction Investment Fund, which will give manufacturing businesses funding to invest in carbon neutral heating processes, smart metering and energy monitoring, and research and development. Up to €1m is available for businesses to upgrade their processes.
  • The programmes will run over the next five years. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) was developed by the Government to direct funding under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.  Ireland is expected to receive more than €900 million in grants over the lifetime of the Facility.

Interested companies can apply here: https://www.enterprise-ireland.com/greentransitionfund

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media