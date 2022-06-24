The Powerhouse Picnic – Free Women in Business Event with Lucy Kennedy in Carlow

County Carlow is the place to be as it opens an invitation to businesswomen across the Country to attend the first Powerhouse Picnic – Women in Business Event being held in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Road, Carlow on Wednesday June 29, 2022 between 5.45pm to 8pm.

The Powerhouse Picnic is a summer BBQ event designed to encourage professional female business connections in an informal setting.

Open to businesses all over Ireland, the Picnic aims to encourage future business development, not just in Carlow, but nationally.

Hosted by Lucy Kennedy, with 'Ploughing Queen' Anna May McHugh joined by a panel of 4 successful female entrepreneurs, business executives and professionals.

The Powerhouse Picnic is set to be an unmissable business opportunity and a chance for businesses, colleagues and friends to come together for a pre-summer work evening out.

The Powerhouse Picnic is a free event designed to encourage professional connections in an informal setting and we will shortly announce our Charity Sponsors for the event and will contribute to our local charity for every delegate that attends the event.

Speaking about the event , Melissa Doyle , Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said:

“We hope that this event will encourage the building of meaningful business connections that will drive future business not just in County Carlow but nationally” , Melissa continued to say “Carlow is an ideal location for businesses to start , develop and grow given its location just off the motorway proves just how accessible County Carlow is to the National Marketplace”.

Attendees will have the chance to meet, ask questions, make connections and exchange ideas with successful Irish businesswomen on the evening. Among the panellists there to share learning and business insights includes Anna May Mc Hugh , Kim McKenzie Doyle, Liz Morrissey , Catriona Cullen & Sandra Nolan.

Speaking about the event , Kieran Comerford , Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“We are delighted to be hosting this free event which is designed to create connections and inspire and to be working with Lucy Kennedy who will discuss with our powerhouse panel their stories in business”.

The Powerhouse Picnic schedule

5.45pm Registration Area Opens (All Clients are asked to arrive at 5.45pm Sharp)

6.00pm Networking, Refreshments & BBQ

7.00pm The Powerhouse Panel with Lucy Kennedy

8.00pm Closing Words by Melissa Doyle, Business Advisor, Local Enterprise Office, Carlow County Council

To book your free place log onto www.localenterpise.ie/carlow



