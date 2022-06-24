An Garda Síochána urge Carlow motorists to slow down as road deaths reach 82
Motorists in Carlow and across Ireland are being urged to slow down and stay safe while driving.
The call comes as Gardai confirm 82 people have died on Irish roads in 2022 so far, with the latest fatal collision occurring on Friday June 17 in Co Laois.
In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána stated: "It is essential that all road users exercise caution and please stay safe when driving. Don't become another statistic."
Cavan Roads Policing were conducting speed checks across the county recently when they detected a motorist driving almost twice the legal speed limit. This driver was stopped, arrested & charged with dangerous driving. Court to follow.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 21, 2022
Please heed the advice and SLOW DOWN. pic.twitter.com/Uz0gUKceQY
Meanwhile, motorists caught speeding excessively in the last 24 hours includes a motorist caught driving almost twice the legal speed limit at 183km/h.
The driver was stopped, arrested and charged with dangerous driving.
Gardai posted about the incident on their official Twitter page yesterday (Tuesday June 21), urging people to "please heed the advice" and slow down.
