Carlow GAA club receives support for sport funding

Carlow’s Palatine GAA Club, County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 to be used to improve its walking track, line its carpark and provide disabled parking bays, and fund the purchase of new netting and equipment for its youth teams.
At the heart of the community in Bennekerry, on the outskirts of Carlow town, Palatine GAA Club was founded in 1909.
The club has a proud history catering for juveniles up to senior teams, mainly in football as well as hurling and camogie, winning six Carlow Senior Football Championships and one Carlow Senior Hurling Championship.
It also provides a walking track, bowling and other activities for its senior citizens.
The presentation to Carlow’s Palatine GAA Club members Ciarán Crowley, James Fitzharris, Nicky Parle, Ann Dunne, Fergal Browne, Jason Kane, Shane O’Neill, and junior players Ali Devine, Beth Morrissey and Fionn Browne, was made at the Club’s grounds in Bennekerry. Pictured with them was Marketing Manager for the Texaco brand, Bronagh Carron (centre)
Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Carlow county award was presented to Bagenalstown Swimming Club – the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.
Now in its second year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative sees an annual fund of €130,000 set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.
Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.
Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2023 initiative will open this Autumn.
