€17m urban regeneration funding welcomed for Carlow Town

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed an update that nearly €17m in funding for Carlow Town’s urban regeneration has been approved as part of the Government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), with an additional €5m from Carlow County Council.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“After much great work by Carlow County Council, I’m delighted to announce that nearly €17m has been approved for urban regeneration in Carlow Town, with €5m from Carlow County Council. The project is moving quickly and has now been moved to the design stage with public meetings upcoming for locals to engage further.

“I have been working hard with the Department and Carlow County Council to push this through. Carlow is a rural town which should never be forgotten.”

The URDF projects will provide Carlow Town with plentiful, accessible and exciting public spaces that people can use all year round. It will also improve town centre linkages and increase pedestrian mobility from the town centre to Carlow College and the railway station.

The goal is to help more people spend more time outdoors together in an attractive urban setting. By improving the setting’s quality and enhancing accessibility to public open spaces, the project seeks to produce multi-functional benefits including health and wellbeing, sustainable transport, greater biodiversity and opportunities for recreation.