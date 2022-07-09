Garden Festival in Carlow puts Community Gardens Centre stage with Urbact Project

The Carlow Garden Festival is a wonderful opportunity for budding and experienced gardeners and nature lovers to obtain practical advice from a range of informative workshops while visiting the many beautiful gardens in the county.

The vibrant community gardens of Carlow take centre stage over the last weekend of the festival in conjunction with the European Urbact Ru:rban project when the Holistic Gardener Fiann O’ Nuallain visits An Gairdín Beo on Sunday, July 31.

A compelling afternoon of activities is promised for anybody interested in the health benefits of growing your own food and the bridge building that happens within community garden spaces.

President of the Tree Council of Ireland Éanna Ní Lamhna brings the festival to a close when she leads a walk around the Myshall Tree Trail in Myshall Village while also explaining biodiversity and sustainability in simple, no jargon terms.

Speaking about the partnership with the Garden Festival , ULG member and Mayor of Carlow Muncipal Distruct , Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“I am delighted to see these new programme elements in the Garden Festival for 2022 and for our ongoing partnership with Carlow Tourism and the Garden Trail not just in the festival but also in the Ru:Rban project”.

Fintan concluded by saying “I’d encourage everybody who is interested in this space from across Ireland to attend these events which bring together international experts who will inspire , engage and empower the community garden movement in Ireland”.

The project Ru:Rban project builds upon the "Management model of Urban gardens in Rome" Good Practice, to transfer to EU cities geographically distant from each other to ensure sharing of experiences to enhance the capacities of local governance.

Transfer efforts will be given to 3 distinct, interlinked, thematic components/elements that the Good Practice is divided into: Capacity building in organizing urban gardens, Inspiring and training people to manage urban gardens (Gardeners) and urban gardens governance & regulations.

Speaking about the project , Pierce Kavanagh , Economic Development Officer with the Local Enterprise Officer said:

“we are delighted with how this project is going to date and the engagement of our community gardens , agencies and stakeholders”.

“As part of our collective vision for the Ru:Rban project was the bridging of tourism and community gardens, and we are delighted that this bridge has been created in part by these new activities in the Garden Festival”.

“I’d like the thank the Garden Trail Committee and Carlow Tourism for becoming part of the Ru:Rban project and actively engaging so we can fully benefit from the local and European experience that a project like this creates”.

Robert Miller, Chairperson of the Carlow Garden Trail noted:

“Carlow is a treasure trove of wonderful gardens to visit with some of the best in the country located here.

“The Carlow Garden Trail attaches great importance to community-led green spaces and the vital roles they play in supporting biodiversity, protecting the environment and promoting human wellbeing.

“In this regard, the Carlow Garden Trail Committee opted to include three community gardens within the trail a number of years ago – An Gairdín Beo, Ballon Tree Trail and Myshall Tree Trail – which reflects the progressive attitudes to gardening in County Carlow.

“We are excited by the opportunities the URBACT Ru:Rban project presents to further progress our work in this area”.

To book the Ru:Rban supported workshops click on the following links:

Nature Sketching Walk with Melissa Culhane along the River Barrow in Leighlinbridge – Carlow Garden Trail

Guided tour of the Myshall Tree Trail with Eanna Ni Lamhna 2.30 p.m. – Carlow Garden Trail

Community Gardens - Health and Well Being Benefits & Plant Safari Walk – Carlow Garden Trail

Planting Yourself Better – Carlow Garden Trail

Garden Tour Of The Meadows – Carlow Garden Trail