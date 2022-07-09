Search

09 Jul 2022

Gardaí appeal for information following aggravated burglary in Carlow

Lili Lonergan

09 Jul 2022 7:53 PM

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Graiguecullen, County Carlow.

At approximately 11:00pm, a man in his 60s was seriously assaulted by three males at his home in the Sleaty Street area. A sum of money was taken from the property and the three males fled the scene in a car.

The injured man was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted and investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the Duggan Avenue and Sleaty Street area of Graiguecullen between 10:45pm and 11:30pm on July 2 2022, to make this footage available to them.

Gardaí are particularly interested in information on a white Opel or Vauxhall Insignia type car seen in the area at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

