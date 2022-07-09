Search

09 Jul 2022

Carlow Cllr slams latest “Revenge Porn” scandal

Carlow Cllr slams latest “Revenge Porn” scandal

People Before Profit Councillor Adrienne Wallace said the latest leak shows nothing has changed and we cannot continue to be complacent

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Jul 2022 8:53 PM

Following the suspected release of 100s of intimate images of women from across the South East, a Carlow councillor has hit out saying more needs to be done to tackle sexism.

This news comes two years after Victims’ Alliance, a crime victim advocacy group, said it had uncovered thousands of sexual images of Irish women being shared on internet forums.

People Before Profit Councillor Adrienne Wallace said the latest leak shows nothing has changed and we cannot continue to be complacent.

Irish Wheelchair Association launches annual housing campaign for disabled people in Carlow

Cllr Wallace added:

“This is a horrendous mass attack on women and young girls and we have to do more to stamp it out. Shockingly, it seems that these images were originally shared with a partner or boyfriend at the time and were later passed around only to end up on these sites.

“We need to counter a culture that seems to profit from the invasion and exploitation of women’s bodies. Legislation was passed in 2020 that made image-based sexual abuse a crime, this was extremely welcome but more needs to be done.

“In a similar leak 2 years ago some of the images appeared to have been taken without the women’s knowledge, such as photos from changing rooms.

“It is clear that in our daily lives and in our intimate relationships women are not safe. We need to immediately go about implementing a comprehensive sex education that openly discusses issues around consent and respect.

“We also need to teach modules on how to recognise sexism in media and in culture and challenge these ideas when we encounter them in our daily lives.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media