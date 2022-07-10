Search

10 Jul 2022

Single people from rural Carlow sought for brand new dating show

Casting of the show is ongoing throughout the summer

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

10 Jul 2022 8:53 PM

Kite Entertainment, the creators of Gogglebox Ireland, Ireland's Fittest Family and Ireland's Got Talent, are seeking single people living in the Irish countryside for a new show.

They are looking for several single people of all ages and orientations based across rural Ireland, including here in Carlow, who would love to meet someone special but have struggled to find the right person in their vicinity.

The show aims to help the hard-working men and women of rural Ireland and those that are feeling like they are not part of a singles social scene to find true love.

Whether you're a farmer, a vet, an agricultural contractor, or even a shop owner living rurally, if you've struggled to find the right person because your career keeps you tied to the countryside, this could be the perfect solution.

The show will turn what was once a disadvantage of living in the beautiful, Irish countryside into a major advantage by matching rural singles with several city-dwellers hoping for a taste of rural life and helping them find the person they are most compatible with.

The show would also love to meet city dwellers who would love to escape to the countryside for a change of life.

If you know anyone living in the countryside who deserves someone to share their road frontage with, you might encourage them to apply!

Casting of the show is ongoing throughout the summer.

Details of the show are being kept tightly under wraps at the moment with the name as yet unannounced but if you're interested in finding out more or taking part in the brand new show, you can contact creators Kite Entertainment by emailing countrylove@kiteentertainment.com or calling 083 045 7652.

