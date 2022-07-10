Search

10 Jul 2022

Two Irish actors join final series of popular Netflix crime drama

Two Irish actors join final series of popular Netflix crime drama

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Jul 2022 10:53 PM

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson will join the cast of Top Boy for the show’s third and final series, Netflix has announced.

They will both play new characters in the crime drama, with The Batman star Keoghan to portray Johnny while Peaky Blinders’ Gleeson will feature as Tadgh.

The Irish actors will join the regular cast which includes Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, better known as Kano, and Little Simz, whose real name is Simbi Ajikawo.

Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Araloyin Oshunremi will also return for the final series of the hit drama.

The streaming service has also confirmed that production for season three has begun in London.

The first four episodes will be directed by Myriam Raja, who was part of the Top Boy series one mentee program.

Will Stefan Smith will be on directing duties for the final two episodes.

The series, created and written by Ronan Bennett, is set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney.

It first aired on Channel 4, starting in 2011, before it was revived by Netflix in 2019 following interest from rapper Drake, who serves as an executive producer on the new incarnation.

The second Netflix series launched earlier this year to show Jamie (played by Michael Ward) getting out of prison and disrupting Dushane’s (Walters’) unrivalled rule of Summerhouse, while Sully (Robinson) emerged from his reclusive life to defend his family.

Walters and Robinson will serve as executive producers, alongside Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media