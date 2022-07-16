Search

16 Jul 2022

Samaritans are coming to Carlow - Volunteers needed!

Samaritans are coming to Carlow - Volunteers needed!

Samaritans are walking from Graiguenamanagh to Carlow town on July 23 as part of our Talk To Us campaign

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Jul 2022 7:53 PM

As part of Talk To Us month branches across Ireland will mark Samaritans awareness day on Sunday July 24, one of the most important days in the charity’s calender, to help spread the message that volunteers are available to listen to anyone who is struggling -24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Walk With Us

Samaritans are walking from Graiguenamanagh to Carlow town on July 23 as part of our Talk To Us campaign and to highlight the expansion of our branch with the establishment of a new hub in Carlow with Carlow volunteers planned for early next year.

This will help us to provide our listening service for people that need to talk.

We invite anyone that is interested in becoming a volunteer or supporting this initiative to come along on Saturday 23 at 3.30pm to Milford and walk with us along the Barrow, we want to be there 24/7 for anyone that is struggling we need volunteers please help make this a reality join us for the walk.

