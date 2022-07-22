Search

22 Jul 2022

'Rural Ireland is being abandoned' - Tullow PBP calls on government to stop banks withdrawing services

'Rural Ireland is being abandoned' - Tullow PBP calls on government to stop banks withdrawing services

'Rural Ireland is being abandoned' - Tullow PBP calls on government to stop banks withdrawing services

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Jul 2022 9:53 PM

Following the recent announcements that a number of AIB banks across Ireland, including one in Tullow, will turn into a cashless outlet from September 30, People Before Profit Rep for Tullow, John Cahill, says rural Ireland is being abandoned.

Customers who want to avail of this service will now have to travel to Carlow town, this news also comes after the recent closure of Bank Of Ireland in Tullow.

Mr. Cahill said:

“This is shocking but not surprising, many people are going to be put out now and have no access to their own money after 5.30pm when the Post Office closes.

“This move will disproportionately affect the elderly and those who are not I.T. literate. These banks only care about big profit and have clearly moved away from a model of decent customer service.

Use of cars and public transport has fallen since start of pandemic – survey

New CSO data reveals total number of Ukrainian refugees in Carlow

“AIB reported profits of €645m in 2021, before their shareholders get huge pay-outs AIB should instead invest more, not less, in their rural premises.”

Mr. Cahill also called on the government to do more to stop the move.

He said “The Irish state still has a majority shareholder position in AIB and should use its position to resist the move towards cashless outlets that will negatively affect areas like Tullow. 

“Alternatively, the government needs to seriously consider investing in a public banking model so that people in Tullow are not left behind, and to ensure businesses don’t suffer locally.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media