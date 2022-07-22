Are you one of the half a million workers due a refund after overpaying tax?

The figures show that an average taxpayer may be missing out on around €1,000 in tax refunds from Revenue
Hundreds of thousands of Irish taxpayers in Carlow and across Ireland could be due a tax refund after it emerged that almost half a million people overpay their PAYE income every year.
It is believed that up to 500,000 people overpaid a total of €300 million in tax last year, which averages as €600 each.
Over the past three years, a total of €620m has been overpaid in income taxes by PAYE workers, according to Revenue.
The figures show that an average taxpayer may be missing out on around €1,000 in tax refunds from Revenue.
However, experts at Taxback.com said the average tax refund its customers get is even higher at €1,880.
It is estimated that there are around 2.5 million taxpayers in the State.
Figures obtained by Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty show that around 300,000 taxpayers overpaid income tax in 2019.
Revenue has urged PAYE taxpayers to file a tax return to ensure they are getting all the tax credits and allowances they are entitled to get each year.
Workers are entitled to a range of tax benefits particularly those who are now working from home and are entitled to a rebate on expenses including electricity and broadband.
