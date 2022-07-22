CARLOW WEATHER: A mixed weekend with some heavy rain on the way

It is expected to be largely dry this morning with sunny spells developing, although isolated showers will occur.

During the afternoon and evening, cloud will move in from the southwest, according to Met Éireann, which will be mainly over Munster and Connacht bringing some patchy drizzle to the southwest.

Highest temperatures could reach 20C in Carlow this afternoon between 2 and 6 pm. It could remain as high as 19C right up to 11 pm.

Tonight, outbreaks of rain in the southwest will extend across all but northeastern parts by morning.

The rain will be heavy at times, particularly in the southwest and west. South to southeast winds will strengthen as well, increasing fresh to strong on southwestern and western coasts. Mild with temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees.

It is expected to be dry with clear spells at first tonight but cloud will build from the southwest with outbreaks of rain extending across the province by morning. Mild with temperatures not falling below 12 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds developing.

A wet start is predicted for tomorrow with outbreaks of rain which will clear northeastwards during the morning as some drier and brighter intervals develop.

However, further falls of rain will follow in through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.