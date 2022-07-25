CARLOW WEATHER: Scattered showers to continue but better weather on the way

It is predicted to be rather cloudy and breezy this morning with well scattered showers, with some improvements in the afternoon.
According to Met Éireann, it will become dry this afternoon and evening with sunny spells developing. Moderate to fresh northwest breezes will ease mostly light by evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, best values in south Leinster.
It is expected to be mainly dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells, with the isolated patch of mist about and the chance of the odd shower in the north.
However, it is expected to be dry tonight with long clear spells mixed with some cloud. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with a light northwest or variable breeze.
Tomorrow will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with just the isolated shower about. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 or 19 degrees with a light northwest or variable breeze.
A good deal of dry weather is expected midweek, with it becoming wet again from Friday and over the weekend.
The Reach Fund was formerly known as the Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund and carries a new name this year
This is part of the ongoing discussions on approval of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, and would apply from 1st January 2023
