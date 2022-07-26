CARLOW WEATHER: A mix of scattered showers and sunny spells predicted

A mix of showers and sunny spells has been forecast for the next few days, with temperatures to drop tonight to as low as 11 degrees in Carlow later in the week.

Today will be partly cloudy with isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the northwest, with a light northwesterly or variable breeze.

Met Éireann says tonight will be dry for most as showers largely die out. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees in a light and variable breeze.

Wednesday morning will be largely dry with some hazy sunny spells and just isolated showers. Cloud will increase during the afternoon and evening and scattered showers will develop. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

Showers will clear early on Wednesday night but more may develop in the southeast later, and there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light easterly or variable breeze.

A few showers on Thursday but becoming more unsettled from Friday with spells of rain and showers.

On Thursday there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with scattered showers, mainly in the east. It will become drier and sunnier towards evening. There will be highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a light easterly or variable breeze.