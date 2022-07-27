Search

27 Jul 2022

Commuters transferred to bus after morning train breaks down in Carlow

Commuters transferred to bus after morning train brakes down in Carlow

Reporter:

David Power

27 Jul 2022 1:55 PM

A mechanical issue resulted in a morning train from Waterford to Dublin getting stuck at the platform in Bagenalstown, resulting in delays for passengers.

The train did eventually leave the station, but was 80 minutes behind schedule after the mechanical issue was resolved. 

Bus transfers were arranged for the passengers from Carlow and other stations who were already on board the 7.50am service from Waterford to Heuston and for those waiting further along the line.

Irish rail said the problem was due to a mechanical fault in one of the carriages.

That fault was later resolved and the train has since left the station. 

Muine Bheag

Passengers were unimpressed with the situation with one commuter saying they waited at the station in Athy for the service, but could not hear the public announcement information on the platform intercom.

They had to rely on another passenger who was relaying the information to them. 

This person said they were one of a few people who missed a hospital appointment, due to the delay. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media