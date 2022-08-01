Traditional pub for sale in picturesque South East village - see inside!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

Lower Main Street, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

274m2 - Investment Property

FitzGerald Auctioneers and joint agent John P Younge Auctioneers are instructed to bring to the market F. J. Murray’s a prominent commercial and residential premises for sale by private treaty.

Located on a pivotal corner site in the centre overlooking the River Barrow and the Quay.

Graignamanagh is on the River Barrow at the foot of Brandon Hill and is recognised for its outdoor pursuits, including woodland walks, cycling, outdoor swimming, fishing and canoeing.

It is also rich in historical heritage and the home of Duiske Abbey a 13th century Cistercian monastery and the venue of an annual literary festival which make it an attractive tourist destination.

Graignamanagh is centrally located within the “Sunny South East” counties of Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford known for its vibrant towns and rural getaways.

The ground floor level of the property was formerly a traditional style bar, which is divided into a number of sections including an original bar with a snug and back bar with a solid fuel stove leading to a large enclosed patio area.

There is spacious residential accommodation overhead. Accommodation on the first floor consists of a generous living room, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms with one ensuite.

The second floor has a further four bedrooms. The property is ideal for redevelopment and would be suitable a residential or commercial property, which could include a café, restaurant, hostel, bed and breakfast or guest accommodation.

ASKING PRICE: €260,000