04 Aug 2022

Significant funding to develop outdoor recreation projects in Carlow announced

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will be key to enhancing our outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

04 Aug 2022 12:53 PM

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced funding of almost €6 million to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across Rural Ireland with four projects in County Carlow will receive a total grant-aid of €130,500.

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will be key to enhancing our outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches.

It will also provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation as a destination for adventure tourism. 

As part of the announcement, almost €4.3 million will be used to improve some 163 outdoor amenities across the country. Each project will receive up to €30,000 to support their enhancement.

Furthermore, funding will also be invested in 37 outdoor projects that are currently at the early stage of development. These projects are to receive funding of up to €50,000.

Funding for larger scale projects under Measures 2 and 3 of the scheme will be announced by Minister Humphreys in the coming weeks.

The projects in Carlow are:

  • Bagenalstown Outdoor Hub (PDM): Bagenalstown Swimming Pool: Prepare plan for development - €49,500
  • John's Hill: John's Hill Drainage upgrades, outdoor furniture & additional infrastructure - €27,000
  • Kilbrannish Forest Upgrade: Upgrade of the Kilbrannish North Forest Recreation Area & remedial surfacing works - €27,000
  • Kilbrannish South Upgrade: Kilbrannish South Upgrade & re-route through Coillte Forest - €27,000

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“We’re at the height of the Summer and whatever the weather I know families are getting out and enjoying Ireland’s great outdoors.

“The funding will support the further development of our greenways, blueways and hiking trails making them even more enjoyable places for families to visit.

“Every county will benefit from today’s announcement so if you’re a walker, a swimmer, a cyclist or even a fisherman – check out the list to see what’s happening in your county.

“Getting active in the fresh air outdoors can be a tonic for the body and soul and this was brought home to us all during the pandemic.

“Some of these amenities are often hidden gems on our doorsteps so I’m encouraging people to get out and discover them over the rest of the Summer.”

Welcoming the funding, Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O'Connor commented:

“These projects will enhance existing outdoor recreation facilities and help to develop new amenities which will be an important resource for local communities and visitors to our region. Easy access to outdoor amenities in every community is beneficial for all age groups.”

“I compliment Carlow County Council and the efforts of those who have worked together to bring these projects to this stage. The commitment of local community groups throughout is critical to the success of this scheme.”

