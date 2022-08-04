Search

04 Aug 2022

Upcoming diversion routes in place for Carlow as parts of M9 expected to temporarily close

All diversion routes will be signposted

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

04 Aug 2022 2:53 PM

Carlow County Council having given the required notice intend to close a section of the M9 to facilitate the installation of new road studs and centre line marking on the M9 motorway.

Closure Diversion Dates

Closure - M9 Southbound - J6 Carlow South to J7 Paulstown

Diversions - Divert from J6 to Paulstown via the R448 and R712. Re-join the M9
southbound carriageway at J7 Paulstown.

Dates - 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22 & 23 August from 7:30pm-6:00am

Closure - M9 Northbound - J6 Carlow South to J5 Carlow

Diversions - Divert from J6 via the R448 to Carlow. At Deerpark roundabout take the 4th exit onto the N80. Follow the N80 and re-join the M9 northbound carriageway at J5.

Dates - 23, 24th & 25 August from 7:30pm-6:00am

Closure - M9 Northbound - J5 Carlow to J4 Castledermot

Diversions - Divert from J5 via the N80 to Carlow. At Deerpark roundabout take the 4th exit onto the R448. Follow the R448 and re-join the M9 northbound carriageway at J4.

Dates - 25, 26, 27, 29 & 30 August from 7:30pm-6:00am

Closure - M9 Southbound - J5 Carlow to J6 Carlow South

Diversions - Divert from J5 via the N80 to Carlow. At Deerpark roundabout take the 1st exit onto the R448. Follow the R448 and re-join the M9 southbound carriageway at J6.

Dates - 30 & 31 August and 1 September from 7:30pm-6:00am

All diversion routes will be signposted.

Local News

