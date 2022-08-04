Upcoming diversion routes in place for Carlow as parts of M9 expected to temporarily close

All diversion routes will be signposted
Carlow County Council having given the required notice intend to close a section of the M9 to facilitate the installation of new road studs and centre line marking on the M9 motorway.
Closure Diversion Dates
Closure - M9 Southbound - J6 Carlow South to J7 Paulstown
Diversions - Divert from J6 to Paulstown via the R448 and R712. Re-join the M9
southbound carriageway at J7 Paulstown.
Dates - 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22 & 23 August from 7:30pm-6:00am
Closure - M9 Northbound - J6 Carlow South to J5 Carlow
Diversions - Divert from J6 via the R448 to Carlow. At Deerpark roundabout take the 4th exit onto the N80. Follow the N80 and re-join the M9 northbound carriageway at J5.
Dates - 23, 24th & 25 August from 7:30pm-6:00am
Closure - M9 Northbound - J5 Carlow to J4 Castledermot
Diversions - Divert from J5 via the N80 to Carlow. At Deerpark roundabout take the 4th exit onto the R448. Follow the R448 and re-join the M9 northbound carriageway at J4.
Dates - 25, 26, 27, 29 & 30 August from 7:30pm-6:00am
Closure - M9 Southbound - J5 Carlow to J6 Carlow South
Diversions - Divert from J5 via the N80 to Carlow. At Deerpark roundabout take the 1st exit onto the R448. Follow the R448 and re-join the M9 southbound carriageway at J6.
Dates - 30 & 31 August and 1 September from 7:30pm-6:00am
All diversion routes will be signposted.
