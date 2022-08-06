Search

06 Aug 2022

Traditional pub for sale in picturesque South East village - see inside!

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Aug 2022 1:53 PM

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS 

Lower Main Street, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

274m2 - Investment Property

FitzGerald Auctioneers and joint agent John P Younge Auctioneers are instructed to bring to the market F. J. Murray’s a prominent commercial and residential premises for sale by private treaty.

Located on a pivotal corner site in the centre overlooking the River Barrow and the Quay.

Graignamanagh is on the River Barrow at the foot of Brandon Hill and is recognised for its outdoor pursuits, including woodland walks, cycling, outdoor swimming, fishing and canoeing.

It is also rich in historical heritage and the home of Duiske Abbey a 13th century Cistercian monastery and the venue of an annual literary festival which make it an attractive tourist destination.

Graignamanagh is centrally located within the “Sunny South East” counties of Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford known for its vibrant towns and rural getaways.

TAP '>' AT TOP OF PAGE FOR PICS

The ground floor level of the property was formerly a traditional style bar, which is divided into a number of sections including an original bar with a snug and back bar with a solid fuel stove leading to a large enclosed patio area.

There is spacious residential accommodation overhead. Accommodation on the first floor consists of a generous living room, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms with one ensuite.

The second floor has a further four bedrooms. The property is ideal for redevelopment and would be suitable a residential or commercial property, which could include a café, restaurant, hostel, bed and breakfast or guest accommodation.

ASKING PRICE: €260,000

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media