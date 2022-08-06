Additional scholarships for underrepresented and disadvantaged students welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed financial supports for students seeking to access higher education.

The measures, which will support the achievement of goals in the upcoming National Access Plan, are in addition to the €3 million to enhance opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities and autistic students to access Higher education this year.

This €2 million funding in 2022 will include;

· An additional 50 bursaries of €5000 per student for the most disadvantaged students including those with a disability, mature students, lone parents, and further education award holders;

· The establishment of new three-year stream of funding to support Travellers and Roma participation in Higher Education;

· Allowing those on certain existing scholarships retain the funding for graduate entry medicine.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“It is so important that the opportunity to engage and gain access to education is something that we continue to prioritise. Yet there are still significant portions of our society that are not represented in higher education.

“This new financial support should help improve diversity and inclusion at higher education level.

“We must ensure that students are at the very heart of anything we do in terms of education in this country and everyone, no matter socioeconomic background, ethnicity, gender, geographical location, disability or other circumstances, has the chance to access and succeed in higher education.”

In addition, consideration is being given for new measures to promote transitions from further education to Higher Education for priority groups with a specific emphasis on supporting students who are members of the Traveller & Roma communities.

Once off measures will also be provided to support the development of partnership with DEIS schools, the Further Education sector and other community partners to support students from underrepresented groups to access Higher Education.