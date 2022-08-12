Search

12 Aug 2022

Heritage Week in Carlow - What's On?

Heritage Week in Carlow - What's On?

Events taking place across Carlow look to the past to create a more resilient future for National Heritage Week 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

12 Aug 2022 1:53 PM

Events taking place across Carlow look to the past to create a more resilient future for National Heritage Week 2022.

Running from Saturday 13 – Sunday 21 of August, organisers have responded with vigour to this year's theme of biodiversity and sustainability   

A family fun biodiversity day at Tobar Bhride Community Park; talks on the biodiversity and history of Altamont Gardens; and get to know native wildflowers at Millford Weir.

This is just a flavour of the wide-ranging events taking place across Carlow that will allow people to get hands-on with heritage as part of National Heritage Week 2022, which kicks off this Saturday, 13th August and runs until Sunday, 21st August. 

In-person event and digital project organisers have responded with enthusiasm to this year's theme of sustainability and biodiversity, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds from across Carlow to learn more about the county's built, cultural and natural heritage, helping to ensure its preservation and protection into the future.

GUIDE: Big ideas for tiny gardens in Carlow - from mini ponds to bug hotels

 

The Heritage Council is calling on heritage newcomers, enthusiasts and experts alike to consider how they might encourage and promote sustainability in their own lives during National Heritage Week and beyond. 

The Heritage Council is encouraging people to visit www.heritageweek.ie to see what events are taking place in their locality or across the country. Participants can browse the website and create a bespoke National Heritage Week' Events Trail' to help them plan their week according to their location, their particular heritage interests and their preferred event type, such as a festival, performance, exhibition or re-enactment. 

Some local highlights from this year's National Heritage Week programme include:

  • Myshall Community Family Biodiversity Day: A family day focusing on biodiversity awareness sharing, flower bed planting, bird feeder crafting, tree trail and heritage trail scavenger hunting and much more. More…
  • Medieval Irish Walled Gardens to the present day looking at their history, plants & biodiversity: Three days of talks on the history, biodiversity and present day life at Altamont Gardens. More…
  • Getting to Know our Native Wildflowers at Millford Weir: A guided walk along Millford Weir, learning to identify native plants and reconnect with local wildlife.

People in Carlow encouraged to learn more about palliative care

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said:

"This year, National Heritage Week looks to the past to create a better future.

"The theme of sustainable heritage and biodiversity encourages us all to reflect on how our history and heritage can play a part in protecting our planet.

"Whether it's learning a new skill like embroidery, blacksmithing or pottery making; better understanding how to prevent biodiversity loss in our own back gardens or country lanes; or gaining fresh insight into the history of our art, music or the Irish language and sharing this knowledge among friends and family, there are endless ways to get involved.

"I would encourage people to visit the National Heritage Week website and browse the vast array of events and projects taking place and plan their week.

"I would like to thank all in-person event and digital project organisers for their enthusiasm and dedication, and wish them the very best as National Heritage Week approaches." 

Two themed days will take place during National Heritage Week. On Saturday August 20, Wild Child Day invites children to go outside and explore Ireland's natural heritage and biodiversity in a fun and enjoyable way.

The Heritage Council is encouraging children to look at the world around them differently, to open their eyes to the diverse beauty of the landscape in their area and to explore their locality or even further afield. On Sunday August 21, as part of Water Heritage Day, the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme invite people to participate in National Heritage Week events that celebrate water and our connections with it. 

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland's largest cultural events. It is supported by the Local Authority Heritage Officer network and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. 

For more information, visit www.heritageweek.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media