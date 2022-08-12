WARNING: Swimming not advisable in parts of Carlow over coming days
Carlow County Council is advising the public that swimming is not Advisable at the Clashganny Amenity area and Weir between Friday August 12 to Tuesday the 16 as No Lifeguard will be on duty.
NOTE: No Flags-No Lifeguard on Duty Only Swim in Designated Lifeguarded bathing areas
Members of the public intending to visit National Parks and Nature Reserves are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding the lighting of fires
Irish water safety groups are urging people to be aware of the dangers of cold-water shock as temperatures skyrocket
